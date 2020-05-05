Possible ‘strong-to-severe’ thunderstorms on the way to Triad Tuesday amid gray skies

Recent warm temperatures took a dive as Tuesday brought gray skies and temperatures in the mid- to upper 50s.

Some light showers and plenty of clouds mark the forecast for Tuesday morning, but FOX8 Meteorologist Emily Byrd says those gray skies could turn to a few strong-to-severe thunderstorms by late afternoon.

“We’re not looking at widespread severe weather,” Byrd said. “Nothing like that, but we will probably have to deal with rain up until the early evening.”

By Wednesday, sunshine returns to the Triad.

Temperatures will hover in the mid- to upper 70s for the next seven days with a “Sun-sational weekend.”