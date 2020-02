Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Piedmont Triad will be under a Winter Weather Advisory on Thursday and Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

The advisory is in effect from 10 a.m. Thursday to 7 a.m. Friday.

Precipitation will likely start as a chilly rain Thursday before changing to a rain-snow mixture in the afternoon. It could turn to all snow on Thursday night.

The National Weather Service said one to three inches of snow accumulation is expected.