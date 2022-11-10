GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Agencies across the Piedmont Triad are making preparations for Nicole.

Trucks at the Greensboro Maintenance Yard have been prepped, and crews are ready to respond when needed. They’ll be on standby for possible flooding and downed trees.

On Thursday, FOX8 crews checked around the viewing area to see what people were doing ahead of the rain.

We started in High Point and found people blowing leaves and putting them in large piles on the street curbs. Some were cleaning off their roofs and gutters, and others got rid of extra limbs and branches.

Next, we moved to Forsyth County, where crews made rounds to clear storm drains throughout the afternoon. Vegetation Management crews will be on call to clear fallen trees and limbs if needed.

That debris has the potential to cause power outages in the area.

“We do still expect outages, especially with a storm like Nicole that we know is going to bring heavy winds,” said Logan Kureczka, a spokesperson for Duke Energy.

Duke Energy crews have checked their gear and are ready to restore power as quickly as possible if it goes out. In some parts of Guilford and Alamance Counties, the company has implemented “self-healing” technology to avoid as many outages as possible.

“What happens is that when power goes out, their power is automatically redirected to another source of power, so in many cases, they don’t even notice,” Kureczka said.

FOX8 crews finished the day in Greensboro, where workers spent the afternoon in the maintenance yard. They worked on trucks and other equipment. They’ll be ready to hit the road to assist if they get the call.

Police and fire departments in these areas will also be working a regular schedule, even though Friday is a holiday. They’ll handle any road closures and will direct traffic if needed.