Piedmont Triad prepares ahead of possible snow on Thursday

The Piedmont Triad is getting ready as Thursday threatens to bring snow and wintry weather.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation says division 7, 8 and 9 are readying equipment in case crews need to respond.

The state does not intend to pre-treat roads with brine because rain will likely wash it away before the temperatures drop.

"Crews will be on standby monitoring the weather and road conditions tomorrow and tomorrow night as needed," NCDOT said.

The City of Greensboro won't begin salting roads or loading trucks Wednesday. That could all change once they begin to see a stronger chance of snow in the forecast.

Greensboro Asphalt Maintenance Supervisor Jordan Lambeth says, today, they are taking the day to make sure all equipment is working properly and letting newer drivers check out their routes for any obstacles they may come across when the road conditions are worse.

"The temperatures are up, thank goodness," he said. "It's been warm lately, so we are not real worried about it being really cold ahead of the storm and snow sticking automatically."

In Winston-Salem, the city is monitoring conditions with trucks at the ready.

In Burlington, preparations are already underway.

In Asheboro, plows and spreaders are already on trucks. The city plans to wait until Thursday to load the trucks and salt bridges.

Davidson County crews are loading salt onto trucks, among other preparations.