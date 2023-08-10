(WGHP) — Severe weather could hit the Piedmont Triad Thursday morning, according to FOX8 Meteorologist Emily Byrd.

A level 2 slight risk of severe storms is in place Thursday for the southern and eastern side of the Piedmont Triad. The northern and western side of the Triad faces a level 1 risk.

Byrd says thunder and lightning is crossing over the Tennessee mountains heading towards North Carolina. The storms are expected to reach the area between 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. before moving off to the east by lunchtime.

“We are going to have to deal with that probably for some of those storms kicking up a warning due to damaging winds, those high winds above 58 mph,” Byrd said.

Isolated tornadoes and large hail are possible but less likely.

The Mount Airy area is likely to see its strongest storms around 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m., Byrd said. Greensboro will likely see its strongest storms between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m., and Asheboro may see those storms closer to 10 a.m.

A few thunderstorms are also possible in the early afternoon from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

“By 5 pm, skies will be clearing out and we’ll have calm weather for the drive home,” Byrd said. “Highs are expected to squeak up to the mid-80s later in the afternoon.”

Make sure you have ways to receive weather alerts Thursday morning to know if you need to take action/shelter in the event of a warning.