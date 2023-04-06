HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Keep your umbrella close at hand for a few days of wet weather!

The highs on Thursday will be near 80, but an appoaching cold front will kick up showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon, probably between around 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Right now, the Piedmont Triad is under a Level 1, or “Marginal” risk for storms, which means the Triad could see storms that might produce damaging winds or hail. In the northern parts of Stokes and Rockingham Counties, there’s a Level 2 or “slight” risk of more severe storms.

Rain will continue overnight and on into the start of the weekend. The rain will be “persistent” and by the time it starts moving out for Easter Sunday, some areas could see between three to four inches of rain, with cooler temperatures both days.

However, Easter plans aren’t totally washed out. There’s a slim chance of rain in the morning but the sun should come out later in the day with moderate temperates, near the upper 50s.

So prepare for wet weather on the ride home Thursday afternoon, but don’t cancel those Easter egg hunts just yet.