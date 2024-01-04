HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — After a dry, chilly week expect a frosty start to the first weekend of 2024.

Meteorologist Emily Byrd says that while Friday looks to be a dry, chilly day, clouds will start to increase in the western parts of the viewing area by the afternoon. Then Friday night, precipitation is set to begin.

With temperatures near 30 degrees, the rain will start as freezing rain, and the northern parts of the Piedmont Triad, as well as elevated surfaces like bridges, overpasses and treetops, may see a glazing of ice on Saturday morning.

As temperatures climb above freezing late Saturday morning, thawing us out for the rest of the days. Areas in the foothills might see more of an impact from the freezing conditions, however, and overall Saturday will be a chilly, rainy day across the Piedmont Triad.

Skies clear out and Sunday promises to be a clearer day, but another storm system will roll through North Carolina on Monday night, leading to a rainy Tuesday.