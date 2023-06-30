(WGHP) — Air quality in the Piedmont Triad, including Greensboro, Winston-Salem and High Point, is suffering as smoke from Canadian wildfires blows south, according to Forsyth County Environmental Assistance and Protection.

Air quality reached a Code Red Thursday, meaning some members of the general public could experience health effects, not just those in sensitive groups. Sensitive groups, however, could experience more serious health effects. The county says this was our first confirmed RED AQI day since 2008.

Air quality for North Carolina for Friday. (Courtesy of Forsyth County Environmental Assistance and Protection)

FOX8 Meteorologist Emily Byrd says scattered showers Friday morning and isolated thunderstorms Friday afternoon could help improve the air quality. Forsyth County EAP believes it will be enough to keep the Triad out of a Code Red, but the AQI is not likely to get any better than a Code Orange.

A Code Orange means that the air is unhealthy for children, the elderly and those with respiratory and/or heart issues, as well as others in the “sensitive” category, and people in that category need to limit any prolonged outdoor exertion.

A burn ban remains in effect for Friday.

By Saturday, the air quality is expected to drop to a Code Yellow.