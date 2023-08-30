TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hurricane Idalia made landfall on Florida’s Big Bend as a powerful Category 3 at 7:45 a.m. on Wednesday.
Areas around Tampa Bay are already feeling the storm effects, as still prepare for the worst.
Jeep partially submerged in Ruskin
Flooding in Rubonia
Riverview, Hillsborough County
Hillsborough County deputies came across excessive flooding on parts of Highway 41 in the Riverview area. Deputies said, “For your safety, please avoid the area.”
Pine Island, Lee County
Hernando County first responders were called to to rescue two individuals trapped in their car early Wednesday morning. Crews used a county airboat to reach the individuals.
“Please heed all storm surge warnings,” Hernando County Fire Rescue said.
Shell Point, Ruskin floods
Hurricane Idalia makes landfall over Florida
NOAA’s GeoColor satellite took this timelapse of Hurricane Idalia making landfall in the Big Bend region of Florida’s Gulf Coast. The satellite combines “True Color” and infrared technology to create high-definition photographs that highlight cloud formations.
Tampa Riverwalk
Firefighters in Palm Harbor are evacuating residents from Crystal Beach, Westwinds, and Indian Bluff Island areas
US 41 floods
Venice Pier closed due to flooding
Roads flood in Pasco County
Flooding at Manasota Beach, Key Roads, and Casey Key in Sarasota
Several sunken/damaged boats, several roads/bridges flooded in Sarasota
Clearwater Beach closed as water floods streets
Flooding on Santa Barbara Drive in Dunedin
Flooding in St. Pete Beach near Pass-a-Grille and 21st Street
Street flooding at Tarpon Center Drive along Golden Beach, Villa Drive, and Flamingo Drive in Venice
Roof damage and debris in Venice
Water on verge of entering residence in Pinellas County
A road along Riverview Boulevard in Bradenton floods ahead of Hurricane Idalia
Water has begun to go over the sea wall in areas along the Intracoastal in Treasure Island
Minor flooding is happening along Gulf Boulevard in Treasure Island
Video of flooding in St. Petersburg
Storm rolls in in Hillsborough County
Residents line home with sandbags in Hernando County
Traffic congestion on highway ahead of Hurricane Idalia
Tampa Riverwalk floods
Storm clouds roll in in Feathersound
Roads on Bayshore Boulevard in Tampa flood
Storm Clouds in Indian Rocks Beach
Tides rise on Anna Maria Island
