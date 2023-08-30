TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hurricane Idalia made landfall on Florida’s Big Bend as a powerful Category 3 at 7:45 a.m. on Wednesday.

Areas around Tampa Bay are already feeling the storm effects, as still prepare for the worst.

Jeep partially submerged in Ruskin

Flooding in Rubonia

Riverview, Hillsborough County

Hillsborough County deputies came across excessive flooding on parts of Highway 41 in the Riverview area. Deputies said, “For your safety, please avoid the area.”

Pine Island, Lee County

Hernando County first responders were called to to rescue two individuals trapped in their car early Wednesday morning. Crews used a county airboat to reach the individuals.

“Please heed all storm surge warnings,” Hernando County Fire Rescue said.

Shell Point, Ruskin floods

Hurricane Idalia makes landfall over Florida

NOAA’s GeoColor satellite took this timelapse of Hurricane Idalia making landfall in the Big Bend region of Florida’s Gulf Coast. The satellite combines “True Color” and infrared technology to create high-definition photographs that highlight cloud formations.

Tampa Riverwalk

Firefighters in Palm Harbor are evacuating residents from Crystal Beach, Westwinds, and Indian Bluff Island areas

US 41 floods

Venice Pier closed due to flooding

Roads flood in Pasco County

Flooding at Manasota Beach, Key Roads, and Casey Key in Sarasota

Several sunken/damaged boats, several roads/bridges flooded in Sarasota

Clearwater Beach closed as water floods streets

Flooding on Santa Barbara Drive in Dunedin

Flooding in St. Pete Beach near Pass-a-Grille and 21st Street

Street flooding at Tarpon Center Drive along Golden Beach, Villa Drive, and Flamingo Drive in Venice

Roof damage and debris in Venice

Water on verge of entering residence in Pinellas County

A road along Riverview Boulevard in Bradenton floods ahead of Hurricane Idalia

Water has begun to go over the sea wall in areas along the Intracoastal in Treasure Island

Minor flooding is happening along Gulf Boulevard in Treasure Island

Video of flooding in St. Petersburg

Storm rolls in in Hillsborough County

Residents line home with sandbags in Hernando County

Traffic congestion on highway ahead of Hurricane Idalia

Tampa Riverwalk floods

Storm clouds roll in in Feathersound

Roads on Bayshore Boulevard in Tampa flood

Storm Clouds in Indian Rocks Beach

Tides rise on Anna Maria Island

