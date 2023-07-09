(WGHP) — Severe storms rolled through the Piedmont Triad all weekend long leaving floods and damage all across the region.

The severe weather first began in Alamance County and Guilford County on Saturday afternoon when both counties were under a Flash Flood Warning.

Doppler radar showed thunderstorms producing heavy rain across both counties. The Flash Flood Warning ended at 4:45 p.m. on Saturday.

Flooded softball field in Burlington Flooded softball field in Burlington Courtesy of Malissa Ledford

In the video and photos, you can see a softball field totally soaked from the downpour of rain.

Up to 4 inches of rain touched down on Saturday afternoon.

Much more severe weather impacted several Triad counties on Sunday.

Flooding at Golden Gate Shopping Center in Greensboro Flooding at Golden Gate Shopping Center in Greensboro

There were several Severe Thunderstorm Warnings, a Tornado Warning and a Flash Flood Warning all in effect in Guilford County and Alamance County on Sunday.

Tree debris caused by storms on Battleground Avenue in Greensboro Traffic light without power on Battleground Avenue in Greensboro

Forsyth County, Davidson County, Randolph County and Rockingham County were also under Severe Thunderstorm Warnings on Sunday.

60 mph winds and quarter-sized hail were reported across the Triad. Those hazards caused damage to trees, cars and homes.

Fallen tree on Caswell Drive in Greensboro Repair to power line being made on Caswell Drive in Greensboro

Flying debris was flung about in Guilford and Alamance County during the Tornado Warning, according to the National Weather Service.

Fallen tree on Northline Avenue in Greensboro Fallen tree debris on US 29

Fallen trees led to damage to property throughout the Triad.

Fallen tree damages car on US 29 Fallen tree damages car on US 29

Alongside the property damage, the storms and debris led to massive power outages in the Triad.

At the peak of the power outages, over 15,000 people were without power in Greensboro. With several other outages scattered around the Triad.

There is not yet any full accounting for the total damages caused by the weekend’s severe storms.