Snow flurries were seen in Stokesdale, N.C.

(WGHP) — Winter weather has touched down in several counties in the Piedmont Triad.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory in Alleghany County and Surry County That will remain in effect until 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Snow and sleet seen in Greensboro, N.C.

Snow and ice accumulations of 1-2 inches are currently projected in portions of northwest North Carolina and southwest Virginia that are affected by the Winter Weather Advisory.

Snow seen in Walnut Cove, N.C.

Some of the heavier snow amounts were seen in Patrick County in Virginia and towards the higher elevations near the mountains.

Snow in Patrick County, Va.

Snow in Patrick County, Va.

Snow in Patrick County, Va.

Snow in Patrick County, Va.

Snow in Patrick County, Va.

Cold temperatures and rain are expected to continue throughout Sunday.