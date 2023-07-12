(WGHP) — Expect it to be hot, hot, hot for the next week!

Friday is the only day in the next seven days that the highs sink below 90 degrees in the Piedmont Triad, with a 50% chance for rain. However, temperatures bounce right back up to over 90 going into the weekend and early next week.

These high temperatures are hanging around despite a chance of rain on Saturday, and the UV index will be high, so definitely stock up on sunscreen.

The high temperatures can cause issues for people spending time outdoors, so stay hydrated and try to have a good source of shade in order to cool down if you’re going to try and tackle yardwork before the rain moves in on Friday and Saturday.

As the high temps persist, be mindful of your and your pets’ outdoor time.