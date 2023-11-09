(WGHP) — North Carolina tied a record-high temperature of 82 degrees on Thursday, but the warm weather is likely not here to stay since a cold front is headed our way.

The previous record of 82 degress on Nov. 9 was set back in 2005. The normal high for this time of year is 63, and the normal low is 41.

This is the last day of warm dry weather for a while. A cold front will sweep across the Piedmont on Thursday.

Clouds dominate our skies on Thrusday and Friday, but there is just a scant 25% chance of sprinkles in the Piedmont. Highs Friday are going to be a shock to the system, barely squeaking up to 60.

Veterans Day is Saturday, and outdoor events are looking cool and cloudy. Temperatures will start in the lower 40s but rise to the upper 50s by afternoon.

While the surface cold front will be well to our south on Sunday, there will be some mid-level energy in the atmosphere to kick off a few showers Sunday morning.

We may not have impressive amounts of rain. Skies will eventually become partly cloudy Sunday, but temperatures are going to be chilly, staying in the 40s most of the day before finally hitting 50 mid-afternoon.

The first half of next week will be dry and seasonable.

Enjoy mostly sunny skies Monday with highs bouncing back into the upper-50s. Highs will be in the lower 60s Tuesday and Wednesday with partly cloudy skies.