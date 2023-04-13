RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina State University predicts the U.S. could see as many as eight hurricanes in the Atlantic basin this hurricane season.

On Thursday, the university released its 2023 hurricane predictions. NC State forecasters believe there will be 11 to 15 named storms. Of those, six to eight could become hurricanes. And, of the hurricanes, two to three could become major hurricanes.

The university says this forecast falls within the “normal” range for the Atlantic hurricane season, which runs from June 1 through Nov. 30.

Looking back at data from 1951 to 2022, NC State reports that the Atlantic basin, including the entire Atlantic Ocean, the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea, has seen an average of 11 named storms each season. When you narrow that scope to just 1991 to 2020, however, the average has risen to 14 named storms.

NC State Professor of Marine, Earth and Atmospheric Science Lian Xie says that data places the 2023 forecast on the higher end of the long-term average but on the lower end of more recent averages.

Xie says the Gulf portion of the Atlantic basin is likely to see about three to five of the Atlantic’s 11 to 15 named storms. One to three of them may become hurricanes, and either none or one may become a major hurricane. Historically, the Gulf usually sees three named storms and one hurricane.