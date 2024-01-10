HARKERS ISLAND, N.C. (WNCT) — Residents in many parts of Carteret County were busy cleaning up Wednesday after Tuesday’s storms moved through the area.

The National Weather Service has confirmed two tornadoes, an EF-1 and EF-0, hit during the night. On Wednesday, downed tree limbs, power lines and debris from homes were scattered throughout Harkers Island.

“It was just fast, and all of a sudden,” said Rose Griffin, one Harkers Island resident. “I went and sat down in the living room where I usually eat, which is right around the corner and it hit. Just a few more steps, I would’ve been gone.”

Griffin lives on Island Road and said within minutes of leaving her kitchen Tuesday night, it was blown away.

“The thing that was most impressive for me is the crackling sound,” added Griffin. “It sounded like somebody cracking twigs out of the forest or something.”

Just a few doors down, William Brooks heard a different sound.

“Well you know, kind of shaking and we heard some kind of a large boom,” said Brooks.

Brooks’ son lives beside him. His mobile home was pushed off the foundation by the strong winds and a tree falling on top of it.

“My son, he really felt it in the trailer. It moved it off the blocks even,” said Brooks. “The big oak tree has been there probably 100 years, just ripped it right out. So it took quite a bit for that I think.”

For the time being, Rose said she’ll be staying with family, and William thinks his son next door will likely be moving into his place.

Now, everyone is just working to clean up.

“The fire departments from Otway, Harkers Island and Down East Fire Department responded to the calls, they removed trees from the roads,” said Emergency Services Director for Carteret County, Stephen Rea. “Emergency services personnel came out and assisted them with their endeavors. We have our tax office doing assessments on the properties at this time.”

There were several other homes and businesses, like the Harkers Island Fishing Center, impacted by the tornadoes.

Emergency officials confirm that one family in Atlantic and one in Harkers Island are displaced from their homes. They added that one person suffered minor injuries, but were expected to be okay.