(WGHP) — North Carolina is bracing as rain and cold threatens to bring a possible mix, including snow, to the Piedmont Triad.

Already communities in the mountains and foothills—including Alleghany, Wilkes and Surry counties—are under a Winter Weather Advisory until 1 p.m. Thursday, and Gov. Roy Cooper signed a state of emergency Tuesday in preparation for “extremely” cold conditions.

Wednesday

Wednesday night, FOX8 Meteorologist Charles Ewing says rain will begin moving in.

“We could see pockets of freezing rain north and west of the Triad overnight with lows near 32 degrees,” Ewing said. “Icing will be spotty.”

Drivers in the mountains and foothills will need to be careful as bridges and overpasses could become slick.

Thursday

Some, mainly to the north and west of the Triad, may see freezing rain overnight into Thursday. Ewing emphasizes that this will not be a major ice storm.

The National Weather Service in Raleigh describes the forecast as “a brief period of freezing rain possible across the far northwest Piedmont early Thursday morning.”

Thursday morning, temperatures will rise above freezing, and the rain will come to an end after lunch. The day’s highs will be in the lower 40s later in the day.

Friday

Friday, that powerful cold front makes its way in.

That arctic cold front could meet the outgoing rain for a “brief minor event” involving some possible snow. The headline, however, is the bitter cold.

“The system will usher in brutally cold and windy weather,” Ewing said. “The high on Friday will occur very early in the morning with highs around 40 degrees. Then temperatures will fall steadily through Saturday morning, bottoming out at 10 degrees.”

Friday and Friday night, winds will make it “dangerously cold outside.” Wind chill will bring the feels-like temperature to the single digits and possibly below zero. Sustained winds are forecasted between 15 and 20 mph with gusts between 35 and 45 mph.

“Take steps to secure your property against wind and cold, and make arrangements for your pets to be indoors if possible,” Ewing said. “Also plan for scattered power outages and putting together items to keep you warm if the power goes out.”

Duke Energy spokesperson Jeff Brooks says Duke Energy crews are standing by and ready to respond if outages occur.

“We recognize that if we have an outage, it’s cold, we are going to do everything we can to get that power restored as quickly as possible,” he said. “We know you are there, we are probably affected too. We live in these communities too. We are focused on you. It’s a holiday week, and we are there for you.”

The positive is that Duke Energy has been working on grid improvements over the last few years which has made the state better prepared for weather events.

“We’ve been making a lot of improvements on the grid over the last couple of years, all of which help to make the grid stronger and more resistant to outages like we’ll experience. But we’ve also been adding in self-healing technology. Those technologies can automatically reroute power to other lines around an outage and that can help reduce the number of customers impacted.”

Weekend

By the time the holiday weekend rolls around, the wind is expected to subside, but temperatures are likely to remain at or below freezing through Monday morning.

Price Gouging

In tandem with North Carolina’s state of emergency, the state’s price gouging law also kicked into action.

“As families across North Carolina prepare for below-freezing temperatures this weekend, please remember that North Carolina’s price gouging law is in effect,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “Scammers and businesses can’t use this opportunity to unnecessarily raise costs for North Carolinians. If you see price gouging, please report it to my office.”

Potential price gouging can be reported by calling 1-877-5-NO-SCAM or by filing a complaint with the North Carolina Department of Justice.