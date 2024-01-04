WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Crews have already begun work preparing for potentially wintry weather this weekend.

FOX8 spoke with officials who oversee winter weather preparations for the Piedmont Triad. Here’s what they said.

City of Winston-Salem

According to Winston-Salem Director of Field Ops Keith Huff, the city began brining bridges, elevated surfaces and critical care paths near hospitals on Thursday. They plan to continue on Friday.

Salt trucks are being loaded but will hold until crews can determine if it’s needed. They will also retreat brine this weekend if needed.

Division 9

John Rhyne, Division 9 maintenance engineer for the North Carolina Department of Transportation, said Thursday that was speaking with the National Weather Service to discuss the forecast. Division 9 oversees Stokes, Forsyth, Davie, Davidson and Rowan counties.

NCDOT plans to lay salt brine on interstates early Friday morning and then again after morning rush hour traffic. They plan to send crews home by mid-day so that they can return late Friday night to lay salt brine again.

The department plans to have crews on standby Saturday morning.

If the Triad sees freezing rain, NCDOT encourages drivers to stay off the road for as long as possible to give crews more time to clear the roads.

Division 11

Brandon Whitaker of Division 11, which oversees Surry, Wilkes and Yadkin counties, said the district was applying salt brine to multi-lane divided highways Thursday and will continue to do so into Friday.

Mountain counties such as Avery, Alleghany, Ashe and Watauga, have been working snow-related events for the last few weeks. Whitaker says most routes should still have residual salt, so salt brine would not provide any additional benefit at this point.