Tropical Depression One, first of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season, forms off Florida coast

The National Hurricane Center will send out advisories related to Tropical Depression One at 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Once the Tropical Depression becomes a Tropical Storm, it will be named Arthur.

NHC will initiate advisories on Tropical Depression One, located off the east-central coast of Florida, at 5 pm EDT. — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) May 16, 2020

Historically, we get early season systems from old stalled fronts off the coast, according to FOX8 Chief Meteorologist Van Denton.

Once we get deeper into June and July, there is less activity, and then it picks up again in August.

The storm will keep most of the wind and rain off the coast. It will be nearest our coast on Monday. A few showers are expected, mainly on the outer banks.

The rip tide threat will be higher this weekend as well. Waves early next week will grow to near six feet on some of our beaches