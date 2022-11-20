HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — This evening, temperatures fall below freezing once the sun sets. Overnight temperatures fall into the low 20s with clear skies and light winds.

Our coldest morning since mid-March is expected Monday morning. Many, especially in cities, will see temperatures in the low to mid 20s.

Those outside of cities could even see temperatures fall into the teens. Plan for extra time Monday morning to defrost/scrape windshields!

Weather across the Piedmont Triad

Monday afternoon temperatures will reach the upper 40s with sunny skies.

Clouds begin to roll in overnight Monday into Tuesday, keeping morning temperatures in the 30s Tuesday. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies with temperatures in the low to mid 50s by the afternoon.

Wednesday and Thursday, Thanksgiving Day, look to be the warmest days of the week with mornings in the mid 30s and afternoons in the upper 50s and low 60s. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds on both days.

Rain moves in late Thursday night into Friday, which means you’ll want the rain gear with you for any shopping plans you have Friday. There will be a 40% chance of rain Friday with morning temperatures in the 40s and high temperatures reaching the mid 50s.

For the weekend following Thanksgiving, we’ll see mostly sunny skies with mornings in the upper 30s and afternoons in the mid to upper 50s.