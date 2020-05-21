More than 2,000 people without power in the Triad amid flood warnings

Hundreds are without power after storms overnight, and the rain isn’t over yet.

The northwest Triad is under Flood and Flash Flood Warnings.

“Rain continues today, and at times it will come down heavily,” FOX8 Meteorologist Emily Byrd said. “There may be a few thunderstorms by this afternoon.”

After the heavy rain, rivers, creeks and streams could be running high.

The Dan and Haw rivers are both under warnings until Saturday.

To the northwest, the larger counties are under warnings until the late morning.

After midnight Thursday night, the heavier storms may begin to taper off, but another 2 to 3 inches is expected between Thursday morning and Friday morning.

Parts of the Triad have already received between 4 and 6 inches of rain.

The following Triad counties have more than 100 people without power as of about 6 a.m., according to Duke Energy:

Forsyth: 734

Randolph: 734

Rockingham: 459

Surry: 540