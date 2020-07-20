Monday officially the hottest day of the year so far in the Triad

Monday was the hottest day of the year. The Piedmont Triad International Airport recorded a scorching 95 degrees. Despite the heat and humidity, people were still out and about.

The disc golf course at Triad Park was busy. FOX8 caught up with Pierce O’Brien, who was on the course at midday.

“A lot of times I am at home playing video games or working, but it’s super important to be out and active and stay in touch with your friends,” O’Brien said.

Nearby at the Piedmont Triad Farmer’s Market, it was a hectic and hot Monday afternoon. Elicia Delapp works for Burton Farms.

“Everybody wants to enjoy the summer. They can come out here and be outside and not be in a store. They feel more free here,” Delapp said.

But the best way to enjoy a steamy summer day is poolside. Debbie Dye was walking into High Point’s Washington Terrace pool.

“I feel like getting into the pool, taking the kids and putting them in the pool and staying til the sun goes down,” Dye said.

More trips to the pool are coming up. The rest of the week will remain hot.