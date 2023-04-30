(WGHP) — Our first round of Sunday rainfall ended around daybreak in the Triad. A break from the rain continues through around 10-11 a.m. before a second round of rain/storms moves into the area.

As of 9:45 a.m., our second round of rain/storm chances is moving through the NC mountains and will continue to push eastward through mid to late morning. A marginal risk (level 1) for severe weather remains in place for the Triad today to account for any stronger storms that are able to develop with the second round.

While the higher chance for severe weather today is in eastern NC, a few strong to severe storms can’t be ruled out in the Piedmont Triad ahead of a cold front. The timing for any stronger storms would be between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. However, a few lingering showers/storms will be possible until 5-6 p.m. Sunday. The main threats with stronger storms will be damaging winds (60 mph), hail (around 1″), and a low but not zero tornado threat.

By Sunday evening, the weather will quiet down and some may be lucky enough to see the sunshine by the end of the day. We’ll also start to dry out into the work week with rain chances holding off until the end of the week.

Partly cloudy skies Monday and Tuesday with temperatures in the mid-40s in the morning and highs in the mid-60s. Both days will also be breezy with winds 10 to 20 mph and wind gusts up to 40 mph possible.

Mostly sunny skies on Wednesday with morning temperatures in the low 40s and highs in the 60s.

Sunshine holds on for us Thursday with mornings in the low 40s and highs in the upper 60s.

Afternoon temperatures return to the low 70s into next weekend and we’ll also be watching a low rain chance Friday and Saturday.