Marco making landfall tonight; Laura expected to become a hurricane

Two tropical storms are closing in on the Gulf Coast, with one expected to become a hurricane.

Tropical Storm Marco will make landfall tonight, while Tropical Storm Laura is expected to strengthen into a hurricane by late Tuesday.

Tropical Storm Marco

As of the 5 p.m. Monday advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Marco is about 15 miles east-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River.

It is moving northwest at 7 mph and has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

Gusty winds, heavy rainfall, and lingering coastal flooding are expected from Marco along portions of the Gulf Coast through this evening.

Marco is expected to move inland over southeastern Louisiana tonight and across southern Louisiana on Tuesday.

Tropical Storm Laura

As of the 5 p.m. Monday advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Laura is about 175 miles east of the western tip of Cuba.

Laura is moving west-northwest at 20 mph and has maximum sustained winds of 60 mph.

Strengthening is expected when the storm moves over the Gulf of Mexico, and Laura is forecast to become a hurricane by late Tuesday. Additional strengthening is forecast on Wednesday.

The center of Laura will cross western Cuba this evening and move into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico overnight. Laura is then forecast to move over the central and northwestern Gulf of Mexico Tuesday night and Wednesday, and approach the northwestern coast of the Gulf of Mexico Wednesday night.

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:

San Luis Pass, Texas, to Ocean Springs, Mississippi

Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Lake Borgne

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for Port Bolivar, Texas, to west of Morgan City, Louisiana

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Cuban provinces of Ciego De Avila, Sancti Spiritus, Villa Clara, Cienfuegos, Matanzas, Mayabeque, La Habana, Artemisa, Pinar del Rio, and the Isle of Youth

Florida Keys from Craig Key to Key West

Dry Tortugas

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

South of Port Bolivar to San Luis Pass, Texas

Morgan City, Louisiana, to the Mouth of the Mississippi River