(WGHP) — It will be a mild Saturday night with clouds increasing.

A significant low-pressure system will be moving north from the Gulf coast through the evening and rain is expected to enter the Piedmont from south to north by very early Sunday morning.

The eventual track for this low pressure will be important to how much rain we can expect and how strong the winds will be.

Right now, it looks like the system will track through Fayetteville and Raleigh and through Rocky Mount into Virginia. The storm effects could be as far west as Yadkinville but the farther west you are the fewer effects you will see.

The system should exit the FOX8 viewing area to the north and east on Sunday evening.

A dry cold front is expected Tuesday that will drop our high temperatures into the 40’s but we should see a rebound by Thursday.