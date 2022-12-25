(WGHP) — Another incredibly cold and near-record dry night tonight.

We could see another small bit of action Monday night as a weak trough could bring some very brief very light snow flurries along the Virginia line before they quickly vanish with no accumulation.

Weather across the Piedmont Triad

We will gradually see temperatures climb just a degree or two each day as we go through the final week of 2022.

It will be sunny Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 40s. Then highs in the 50s for Thursday and Friday and into the 60s for Saturday and Sunday.

It does look like there could be a chance for rain at your New Year’s Eve Party.