Lexington Weather | North Carolina

Daily Weather Forecast

Impacts of Hurricane Ian imminent in Piedmont Triad

More Videos
Rain

Today's Forecast for Lexington

52°F Rain Feels like 47°
Wind
14 mph NNE
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Tropical storm conditions possible. Windy at times with rain. Low 54F. Winds NE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.
54°F Tropical storm conditions possible. Windy at times with rain. Low 54F. Winds NE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.
Wind
26 mph NE
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Hurricane Ian is a few hundred miles off the coast of South Carolina, and forecasters say the storm’s second landfall is only hours away.

At 5 a.m. Friday, the National Hurricane Center placed Ian about 225 miles south-southwest of Cape Fear, North Carolina, but tropical-storm-force winds extend up to 485 miles from the storm’s center.

Heavy rain of 2 to 6 inches, flash flooding, tropical-storm-force winds of 40 to 50 mph and possible isolated tornadoes to the east are all part of North Carolina’s forecast.

Read our full Friday morning breakdown of the hurricane forecast.

Lexington Radar

Weather across the Piedmont Triad

North Carolina Weather

7-Day Forecast

7-Day Forecast

7-Day Forecast

Triad Radar

Triad Radar

Regional Temperatures

Regional Temperatures

Latest Weather News

FOX8 Max Weather Team

Van Denton
Van Denton

Chief Meteorologist

Emily Byrd
Emily Byrd

Meteorologist

Charles Ewing
Charles Ewing

Meteorologist

Alex Schneider
Alex Schneider

Meteorologist

Tom Britt
Tom Britt

Meteorologist

MOST POPULAR