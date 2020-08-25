Laura becomes hurricane on approach to Louisiana, Texas

Laura has become a hurricane, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Laura is currently about 145 miles northwest of the western tip of Cuba and about 625 miles southeast of Lake Charles, Louisiana. The storm is moving west-northwest at 17 mph with 70 mph winds.

“Significant strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and Laura is expected to be a major hurricane at landfall,” the National Hurricane Center said at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

It’s expected to continue on this path through Tuesday, as the center moves away from Cuba and over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico, before taking a turn toward the northwest on Wednesday.

The tropical storm is expected to become a major hurricane over the northwestern Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday as it approaches upper Texas and southwest Louisiana.

On Thursday, the storm will move inland into Texas and Louisiana.

A Storm Surge Watch is in place for the following locations:

– San Luis Pass, Texas, to Ocean Springs, Mississippi

– Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas and Lake Borgne

A Hurricane Watch is in place for the follow locations:

– San Luis Pass, Texas, to west of Morgan City, Louisiana

A Tropical Storm Warning is in place for the follow locations:

– Cuban provinces of Villa Clara, Cienfuegos, Matanzas, Mayabeque, La Habana, Artemisa, Pinar del Rio and the Isle of Youth

– Dry Tortugas

A Tropical Storm Watch is in place for the follow locations:

– San Luis Pass to Freeport, Texas

– Morgan City, Louisiana, to the mouth of the Mississippi River

As of 5 a.m. Tuesday, Marco was reduced to a post-tropical cyclone off the coast of Louisiana, about 60 mile south of Morgan City. The storm was moving west at 10 mph with 30 mph sustained winds. Forecasters say Marco is expected to continue moving west for the next day or so until it dissipates. The National Hurricane said that would be their last update on the storm.