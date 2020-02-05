Latest from Van Denton on chance for severe weather in the Triad on Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Piedmont will face level 1, level 2 and level 3 risks for severe weather on Thursday.

The main threat will be damaging winds, but there is also a low chance for a tornado, according to FOX8 MAX Weather Chief Meteorologist Van Denton.

A Flash Flood Watch goes into effect on Thursday morning and will remain into Thursday evening.

The heart of the Piedmont Triad faces a level 2 (slight) risk for severe weather.

Further to the north and west, there is a level 1 (marginal) risk. To the south and east of the Piedmont, there is a level 3 (enhanced) risk.

The main storm line to watch for damaging winds will roll through the Piedmont around 4 p.m. Thursday, Denton said.