‘It could change to all snow’; low temperatures, rain may give way to wintry weather Thursday

Thursday is going to be cold and a coastal low off the Georgia coastline is forecast to east-northeast through the day.

At this point, precipitation will likely start as a chilly rain before changing to a rain-snow mixture in the afternoon.

This combination will continue until later in the night when it could change to all snow.

While we’ll have some decently cold air available, the low is going to be well offshore. That means we won’t get the higher amounts of moisture/precipitation that are typically near the center of circulation.

Accumulations aren't expected to be impressive, at 1" or less across the Piedmont, but Friday morning, temperatures will be in the mid-20s. There's a chance the Piedmont could see SNOW on Thursday. ❄️ ☃️ How are you feeling about it?

(See the forecast: https://t.co/j2mAzavs60) — FOX8 WGHP (@myfox8) February 19, 2020

The latest SREF Model (Short Range Ensemble) Posted 6:30pm Tue. Feb 18, 2020

With the exception of one model — the NAM that snow lovers embrace — the other four models have 1-1/2” of accumulation or less. We will lean toward that solution, with less than 1” accumulation in the Triad, and 1” to 1-1/2” accumulation possible in the southern Piedmont.

The coastal plain will have the best opportunity for measurable snowfall between 2” and 4” along and east of I-95.

Regardless of the type of precipitation, Friday morning may be slick if bridges and overpasses have any lingering moisture.

Temperatures are forecast to dip into the mid-20’s, and that could produce slippery spots on elevated surfaces. So here are the latest models for snowfall in our part of the state...



NAM is still all snOMG! over this event with 5" to 8".



The others (and there are more, not shown on this graphic) are coming up with much lower accumulations, generally at 2" or less.#upwithFOX8 pic.twitter.com/n4n0DvV4OG — ♌️ Emily Byrd 🌬 (@Em_I_Am) February 19, 2020

Skies will clear rapidly Friday, allowing highs to reach the lower 40s, and we'll keep mostly sunny skies in the forecast through Sunday. Highs warm to the lower 50s Saturday, then mid-50's Sunday.