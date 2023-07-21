(WGHP) — Everyone talks about the weather and many have strong opinions. Some are right, but some are probably not quite.

I have heard people say, ‘It sure is hotter now than it used to be,’ but take a look at what I have put together and draw your own educated conclusion. These numbers are based on official observations taken here in the Piedmont Triad since 1903.

One of the values people often use to determine how hot of a season it has been is the number of 90° days. If you go by those, the hottest years by far were in the 1910s and 1920s.

In 1914 and 1925, we had 82 and 80 days at or over 90°. So far this year we are at only nine days, and there are still many days to go.

Another way is by looking at average high temperatures. Based on the meteorological summer months of June, July and August, 1914 again is the hottest. The top three years were all in the 1910s and 1920s.

Just think, back then people did not have air conditioning.

If you look at the warmest average highs and lows for the same period, you will notice a shift toward more recent years. Four of the top five years are in the 2010s.

One obvious reason is that cities are much warmer than rural areas at night because buildings and roadways hold heat. In recent years, our cities have grown larger and expanded closer to the airport. The airport has been growing as well. All of this would raise nighttime low temperatures.

Some would want to look at 100° days. This is pretty hard to use here because we have so few. Still, by far the most 100° days in the Triad was in the 1910s, and that was followed by 1977, 1952, 1926 and 1918. If we added a 6th place, that would belong to 1915.

By the way, the last time the Triad officially reached 100° was July 8, 2012, more than 11 years ago.