Hurricane Zeta making landfall along storm-weary Gulf Coast; here’s what to expect in the Triad

Hurricane Zeta is bearing down on the storm-weary Gulf Coast on Wednesday evening.

As of the 5 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Zeta’s center is 65 miles south-southwest of New Orleans, heading north-northeast at 24 mph.

The storm has maximum sustained winds of 110 mph.

Observations from an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that Zeta is making landfall near Cocodrie, Louisiana.

A faster north- northeastward motion is expected through tonight followed by an even faster northeastward motion on Thursday and an east-northeastward motion early Friday.

On the forecast track, the center of Zeta will make a second landfall along the Mississippi coast this evening, and then move across the southeastern and eastern United States on Thursday.

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for…

* Mouth of the Atchafalaya River to Navarre, Florida

* Lake Borgne, Lake Pontchartrain, Pensacola Bay and Mobile Bay

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for…

* Morgan City, Louisiana, to the Mississippi/Alabama border

* Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Metropolitan New Orleans

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

* Mississippi/Alabama border to Walton/Bay County Line, Florida

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for much of the western part of the state.

FOX8 MAX Weather Chief Meteorologist Van Denton said the biggest threat to the Triad will be damaging winds on Thursday.

The storm is expected to produce half an inch to two inches of rainfall.

An isolated tornado should also not be ruled out.

