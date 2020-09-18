Hurricane Teddy strengthens to Category 4 storm; Tropical Depression 22 forms in Gulf of Mexico

BERMUDA (NewsNation Now) — Hurricane Teddy is now a Category 4 hurricane continues to strengthen in the Atlantic Ocean with winds up to 140 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

As of 5 p.m. CDT Thursday, the storm is on track to affect Bermuda Sunday evening or Monday. While forecasters can’t predict whether Bermuda is directly in Teddy’s path, strong winds, storm surge and heavy rainfall is expected for the island. Bermuda was affected by Hurricane Paulette this week.

5 PM AST Thursday, September 17 Key Messages for Hurricane #Teddy. Teddy is expected to approach Bermuda and make its closest approach to the island late Sunday or Monday. https://t.co/s3xt2fnK1p pic.twitter.com/vWklcqVN1y — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 17, 2020

Large swells produced by the hurricane are expected to affect parts of the southeastern United States, the Bahamas, Bermuda, Greater Antilles and the Leeward Islands late this week and into the weekend. Teddy is currently moving northwest through the ocean with hurricane-force winds extending 60 miles out from the eye of the storm.

As Teddy strengthens in the Atlantic, the remnants of Hurricane Sally caused rain and flooding throughout the southeast half of the United States. Tropical storms Vicky and Paulette slowed in the Atlantic.

At 6 p.m. CT the NHC issued an advisory for Tropical Depression Twenty Two which was forming in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico.

NHC will initiate advisories on Tropical Depression Twenty Two, located in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico, at 600 PM CDT (2300 UTC). — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 17, 2020

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.