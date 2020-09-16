Hurricane Sally reaches Category 2 strength, makes landfall near Gulf Shores in Alabama

Hurricane Sally has picked up strength and is now a Category 2 hurricane.

Sally’s maximum sustained winds have hit 105 mph as of 5 a.m. Wednesday.

The National Hurricane Center says Sally is about 50 miles south-southeast of Mobile, Alabama, and about 40 miles southwest of Pensacola, Florida. It is moving north-northwest at 3 mph.

Forecasters say the storm is expected to pick up some speed and begin moving north-northeast or northeast Wednesday evening and night.

Sally will make landfall Wednesday, the NHC reports. The storm will then continue moving inland across southeastern Alabama.

On Thursday, Sally is expected to pick up more speed towards the northeast.

The hurricane center warns the storm could gain more strength leading up to landfall.

“Catastrophic and life-threatening flooding likely along portions of the northern Gulf Coast,” the National Hurricane Center said.

The following watches and warnings are in effect:

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

* Fort Morgan Alabama to the Walton/Bay County Line Florida

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

* Mississippi/Alabama border to the Okaloosa/Walton County line Florida

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

* East of the Okaloosa/Walton County line Florida to Indian Pass Florida

* Mississippi/Alabama border to the Mouth of the Pearl River