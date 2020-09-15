Hurricane Sally could bring ‘extreme life-threatening flash flooding,’ hurricane center says

Hurricane Sally could bring historic flooding to the Gulf Coast early Wednesday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center.

As of about 5 a.m. Tuesday, the NHC reports tha Sally is 60 miles east-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River and about 115 miles south-southeast of Biloxi, Mississippi, and heading west-northwest at 2 mph.

While Sally’s foreward movement is slow, maximum sustained winds have clocked in at 85 mph.

Forecasters says the hurricane will continue on this path Tuesday morning before turning northward in the afternoon.

Sally could make landfall Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning.

Tuesday night, Sally is expected to tilt north-northeast and continue through Wednesday night.

“Historic flooding is possible from Sally with extreme life-threatening flash flooding likely through Wednesday along portions of the northern Gulf Coast,” the National Hurricane Center said.

The following watches and warnings are in effect:

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

* Mouth of the Mississippi River to the Okaloosa/Walton County Line Florida

* Mobile Bay

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

* East of the Mouth of the Pearl River to the Navarre Florida

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

* East of Navarre Florida to Indian Pass Florida

* Mouth of the Pearl River westward to Grand Isle Louisiana, including Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas and metropolitan New Orleans