Hurricane Marco forms, continues toward Gulf Coast

Hurricane Marco formed on Sunday afternoon, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The hurricane is currently heading toward the Gulf Coast at 14 mph with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph.

It is currently about 300 miles south-southeast of the Mississippi River and about 460 miles southeast of Lafayette, Louisiana.

Tropical Storm Laura is trailing behind.

Tropical Storm Laura is dumping “torrential rainfall” across portions of the Dominican Republic and Haiti, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The area Laura is moving over is quite mountainous and will slow any strengthening through Monday.

As of the 11 a.m. Sunday advisory, Laura is moving WNW at 21 mph with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph.

Models trends take Laura farther west, away from Florida. The current forecast shows a potential landfall somewhere along the northern Gulf Coast States from Mississippi to Texas late Wednesday night or Thursday morning.

TROPICAL STORM WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

Puerto Rico, Vieques and Culebra

The northern coast of the Dominican Republic from Cabo Engano to the border with Haiti

The southern coast of the Dominican Republic from Cabo Engano to Punta Palenque

The northern coast of Haiti from Le Mole St. Nicholas to the border with the Dominican Republic

The southeastern Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands

Cuban provinces of Ciego De Avila, Sancti Spiritus, Villa Clara, Cienfuegos, Matanzas, Mayabeque, La Habana, Artemisa, Pinar del Rio, and the Isle of Youth

TROPICAL STORM WATCHES IN EFFECT:

The central Bahamas

Andros Island

Florida Keys from Ocean Reef to Key West and the Dry Tortugas

Florida Bay