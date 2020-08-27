Hurricane Laura plows into Louisiana, Texas bringing ‘unsurvivable storm surge,’ ‘large and destructive waves,’ NHC says

Hurricane Laura has weakened down to a Category 3 hurricane after making landfall as a Category 4, the National Hurricane Center reported at 5 a.m. Thursday.

Laura made landfall at about 2 a.m. EST in Cameron, Louisiana, with 150 mph winds.

Hurricane Laura is about 30 miles north-northwest of Lake Charles, Louisiana, and about 50 miles northeast of Port Arthur, Texas. The storm has maximum sustained winds of 120 mph as it moves north at 15 mph.

Forecasters say Laura is expected to continue moving across southwestern Louisiana on Thursday morning and cross the state Thursday afternoon.

The storm will move northeast to east-northeast into Arkansas Thursday night and the mid-Mississippi Valley on Friday.

By Saturday, the mid-Atlantic states can expect to see some impact from the storm.

The National Hurricane Center warns that “dangerous storm surge” continues to threaten normally dry areas as waters move inland from the shore, reaching possibly as high as 20 feet from the Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge to Intercoastal City.

The water will be at its deepest along the immediate coast near and to the right of where the hurricane made landfall.

“Unsurvivable storm surge with large and destructive waves will cause catastrophic damage from Sea Rim State Park, Texas, to Intracoastal City, Louisiana, including Calcasieu and Sabine Lakes,” the National Hurricane Center said. “This surge could penetrate up to 40 miles inland from the immediate coastline, and flood waters will not fully recede for several days after the storm.”

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

– High Island Texas to the Mouth of the Mississippi River

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

– High Island Texas to Intracoastal City Louisiana

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

– East of Intracoastal City Louisiana to the Mouth of the Mississippi River