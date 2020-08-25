Hurricane Laura forecast to hit Louisiana, Texas as a major hurricane

Hurricane Laura continues to bear down on the Louisiana/Texas coastline.

As of the 5 p.m. Tuesday advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Laura about 480 miles southeast of Lake Charles, Louisiana. The storm is moving west-northwest at 17 mph with 80 mph winds.

“Significant strengthening is forecast during the next 36 hours, and Laura is expected to be a major hurricane at landfall,” the National Hurricane Center said.

Laura is expected to move to the north-northwest through Tuesday evening.

A turn toward the northwest is forecast by Wednesday, and a northwestward to north-northwestward motion should continue through Wednesday night.

On the forecast track, the center of Laura will move across the central Gulf of Mexico tonight and the northwestern Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday. The hurricane should approach the upper Texas and southwest Louisiana coasts on Wednesday night and move inland near those areas late Wednesday night or Thursday morning.

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for San Luis Pass, Texas, to the mouth of the Mississippi River

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for San Luis Pass, Texas, to Intracoastal City, Louisiana.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Sargent, Texas, to San Luis Pass

East of Intracoastal City, Louisiana, to the mouth of the Mississippi River

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:

Freeport, Texas, to San Luis Pass

Mouth of the Mississippi River to Ocean Springs, Mississippi

Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Lake Borgne

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for east of Intracoastal City to west of Morgan City, Louisiana.