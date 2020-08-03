Wrightsville Beach issues voluntary evacuation for non-residents as Tropical Storm Isaias approaches Carolina coast

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. — Wrightsville Beach has issued a voluntary evacuation for people who do not live there as Tropical Storm Isaias picks up power on its approach to the Carolinas.

At 12 p.m. Monday, the town entered a State of Emergency.

All non-residents are asked to evacuate voluntarily.

All residents and visitors are asked to be proactive and prepare for any potential impacts related to the store.

Trash cans, yard furniture, yard debris and other loose items should be secured before the storm makes landfall Monday.

The town expects sanitation services to resume on Tuesday but may be delayed.

The Town of Wrightsville Beach is supplying sand for sandbags while supplies last on Seawater Lane in front of the old Fire Station.

Anyone in Wrightsville Beach with storm-related questions after hours is asked to call (910) 524-0092.