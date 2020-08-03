Tropical Storm Isaias now less than 100 miles from SC coast; expected to make landfall in NC or SC tonight

Tropical Storm Isaias is now less than 100 miles away from the South Carolina coast, according to the National Hurricane Center.

As of the 5 p.m. Monday advisory, the storm is about 60 miles south-southeast of Charleson, S.C. It is heading north-northeast at 16 mph.

Maximum sustained are at 70 mph, just under the 74-mph requirement to be considered a Category 1 hurricane.

The NHC reports Isaias is expected to make landfall tonight at or near hurricane strength along the coast of northeastern South Carolina or southern North Carolina.

Monday night, the eye of Isaias is forecasted to move inland over eastern North Carolina, when it will begin to weaken.

The storm will then continue along the East Coast’s mid-Atlantic states on Tuesday and the northeastern states Tuesday night.

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

– Edisto Beach, South Carolina, to Cape Fear

– Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds, including the Neuse and Pamlico Rivers

– Oregon Inlet to the North Carolina/Virginia border

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for Cape Fear to Oregon Inlet.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for South Santee River, South Carolina, to Surf City.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

– Savannah River to South Santee River, South Carolina

– North of Surf City to Stonington, Maine

– Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds

– Chesapeake Bay

– Tidal Potomac River

– Delaware Bay

– Long Island and Long Island Sound

– Martha’s Vineyard, Nantucket, and Block Island

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for north of Stonington to Eastport, Maine

President Trump approves NC emergency declaration ahead of Isaias making landfall along East Eoast

President Donald Trump approved North Carolina’s emergency declaration ahead of Tropical Storm Isaias making landfall along the East Coast, according to a statement from the White House.

The full statement is provided below:

Today, President Donald J. Trump declared that an emergency exists in the State of North Carolina and ordered Federal assistance to supplement State, tribal, and local response efforts due to the emergency conditions resulting from Hurricane Isaias beginning on July 31, 2020, and continuing.



The President’s action authorizes the Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), to coordinate all disaster relief efforts which have the purpose of alleviating the hardship and suffering caused by the emergency on the local population, and to provide appropriate assistance for required emergency measures, authorized under Title V of the Stafford Act, to save lives and to protect property and public health and safety, and to lessen or avert the threat of a catastrophe.



Public Assistance Category B emergency protective measures, limited to direct Federal assistance and reimbursement for mass care including evacuation and shelter support, will be provided for the counties of Beaufort, Bertie, Brunswick, Camden, Carteret, Chowan, Craven, Currituck, Dare, Duplin, Gates, Hertford, Hyde, Jones, Lenoir, Martin, New Hanover, Onslow, Pamlico, Pasquotank, Pender, Perquimans, Pitt, Tyrrell, and Washington.



Public Assistance Category B emergency protective measures, limited to direct Federal assistance, will be provided for the counties of Alamance, Alexander, Alleghany, Anson, Ashe, Avery, Bladen, Buncombe, Burke, Cabarrus, Caldwell, Caswell, Catawba, Chatham, Cherokee, Clay, Cleveland, Columbus, Cumberland, Davidson, Davie, Durham, Edgecombe, Forsyth, Franklin, Gaston, Graham, Granville, Greene, Guilford, Halifax, Harnett, Haywood, Henderson, Hoke, Iredell, Jackson, Johnston, Lee, Lincoln, Macon, Madison, McDowell, Mecklenburg, Mitchell, Montgomery, Moore, Nash, Northampton, Orange, Person, Polk, Randolph, Richmond, Robeson, Rockingham, Rowan, Rutherford, Sampson, Scotland, Stanly, Stokes, Surry, Swain, Transylvania, Union, Vance, Wake, Warren, Watauga, Wayne, Wilkes, Wilson, Yadkin, and Yancey and the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians.



Pete Gaynor, Administrator, FEMA, Department of Homeland Security, named Elizabeth Turner as the Federal Coordinating Officer for Federal recovery operations in the affected areas.