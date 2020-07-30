Tropical Storm Isaias forms in Atlantic; North Carolina shown on forecast track

Tropical Storm Isaias forecast track as of 5 a.m. Thursday (National Hurricane Center)

Tropical Storm Isaias formed overnight in the Atlantic, according to the National Hurricane Center.

As of 2 p.m., Isaias was about 85 miles southeast of Puerto Planta, Dominican Republic, moving northwest at 20 mph.

The storm has maximum sustained winds of 60 mph.

The National Hurricane Center warns that people in Cuba and the Florida peninsula will want to keep track of this storm as it progresses.

A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for Puerto Rico, Vieques, Culebra, the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, the entire southern and northern coastlines of the Dominican Republic, the northern coast of Haiti from Le Mole St. Nicholas east to the northern border with the Dominican Republic, Turks and Caicos Islands, the southeastern Bahamas and the central Bahamas.

A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for the northwestern Bahamas.

The storm is expected to reach the Leeward Islands, U.S. and British Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico overnight before reaching the Dominican Republic and Haiti later Thursday morning.

By Thursday afternoon, the storm is expected to hit the southeastern Bahamas and Turks and Caicoos.

The central Bahamas are expected to see tropical storm conditions beginning Friday morning and the northwestern Bahamas beginning late Friday.

The storm could hit North Carolina between Monday and Tuesday, according to the NHC forecast track.