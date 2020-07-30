Tropical Storm Isaias expected to become a hurricane; North Carolina shown on forecast track

Tropical Storm Isaias is now forecast to become a hurricane, according to the National Hurricane Center.

As of the 11 p.m. advisory, the storm is 95 miles east-southeast of Great Inagua Island moving northwest at 18 mph.

It has maximum sustained winds of 60 mph.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for the northwestern Bahamas including Andros Island, New Providence, Eleuthera, Abacos Islands, Berry Islands, Grand Bahamas Island, and Bimini.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Dominican Republic entire southern and northern coastlines

North coast of Haiti from Le Mole St Nicholas eastward to the northern border with the Dominican Republic

Turks and Caicos Islands

Southeastern Bahamas including the Acklins, Crooked Island, Long Cay, the Inaguas, Mayaguana, and the Ragged Islands

Central Bahamas, including Cat Island, the Exumas, Long Island, Rum Cay, and San Salvador

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for the east coast of Florida from Ocean Reef to Sebastian Inlet and Lake Okeechobee

According to the NHC forecast track, the storm could reach the North Carolina coast as a hurricane around 2 p.m. Monday.