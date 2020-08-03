Tropical Storm Isaias continues up the East Coast with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph

Tropical Storm Isaias is continuing its path up the East Coast on Sunday night.

Follow the storm with the FOX8 Hurricane Tracker here

HERE IS WHAT YOU NEED IN YOUR HURRICANE KIT

As of the 11 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, the storm is 50 miles east of Cape Canaveral, Florida, moving north-northwest at 9 mph.

The storm has maximum sustained winds up 70 mph, just under the 74-mph requirement to be considered a Category 1 hurricane.

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for Edisto Beach, South Carolina, to Cape Fear.

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:

– Cape Fear to Duck

– Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for South Santee River, South Carolina to Surf City.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

– Sebastian Inlet, Florida, to Fenwick Island, Delaware

– Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds

– Chesapeake Bay southward from Smith Point

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

– Fenwick Island, Delaware, northward to Watch Hill, Rhode Island

– Chesapeake Bay north of Smith Point

– Tidal Potomac River

– Delaware Bay

– Long Island and Long Island Sound

President Trump approves NC emergency declaration ahead of Isaias making landfall along East Eoast

President Donald Trump approved North Carolina’s emergency declaration ahead of Tropical Storm Isaias making landfall along the East Coast, according to a statement from the White House.

The full statement is provided below:

Today, President Donald J. Trump declared that an emergency exists in the State of North Carolina and ordered Federal assistance to supplement State, tribal, and local response efforts due to the emergency conditions resulting from Hurricane Isaias beginning on July 31, 2020, and continuing.



The President’s action authorizes the Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), to coordinate all disaster relief efforts which have the purpose of alleviating the hardship and suffering caused by the emergency on the local population, and to provide appropriate assistance for required emergency measures, authorized under Title V of the Stafford Act, to save lives and to protect property and public health and safety, and to lessen or avert the threat of a catastrophe.



Public Assistance Category B emergency protective measures, limited to direct Federal assistance and reimbursement for mass care including evacuation and shelter support, will be provided for the counties of Beaufort, Bertie, Brunswick, Camden, Carteret, Chowan, Craven, Currituck, Dare, Duplin, Gates, Hertford, Hyde, Jones, Lenoir, Martin, New Hanover, Onslow, Pamlico, Pasquotank, Pender, Perquimans, Pitt, Tyrrell, and Washington.



Public Assistance Category B emergency protective measures, limited to direct Federal assistance, will be provided for the counties of Alamance, Alexander, Alleghany, Anson, Ashe, Avery, Bladen, Buncombe, Burke, Cabarrus, Caldwell, Caswell, Catawba, Chatham, Cherokee, Clay, Cleveland, Columbus, Cumberland, Davidson, Davie, Durham, Edgecombe, Forsyth, Franklin, Gaston, Graham, Granville, Greene, Guilford, Halifax, Harnett, Haywood, Henderson, Hoke, Iredell, Jackson, Johnston, Lee, Lincoln, Macon, Madison, McDowell, Mecklenburg, Mitchell, Montgomery, Moore, Nash, Northampton, Orange, Person, Polk, Randolph, Richmond, Robeson, Rockingham, Rowan, Rutherford, Sampson, Scotland, Stanly, Stokes, Surry, Swain, Transylvania, Union, Vance, Wake, Warren, Watauga, Wayne, Wilkes, Wilson, Yadkin, and Yancey and the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians.



Pete Gaynor, Administrator, FEMA, Department of Homeland Security, named Elizabeth Turner as the Federal Coordinating Officer for Federal recovery operations in the affected areas.

