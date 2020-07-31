States of emergency declared in North Myrtle Beach, Conway ahead of Hurricane Isaias

Hurricane Isaias

HORRY COUNTY, N.C. — North Myrtle Beach and Conway city leaders have declared states of emergency ahead of Hurricane Isaias, WMBF reports.

Whatever measures necessary to preserve life and property are authorized under a state of emergency.

As of the 2 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Isaias is currently about 245 miles southeast of Nassau, moving northwest at 16 mph.

The storm has maximum sustained winds of 75 mph.

According to the NHC’s forecast track, the storm will near the South Carolina coast on Monday morning.

