OAK ISLAND, N.C. — All Oak Island visitors are being asked to evacuate the town in the aftermath of Isaias, according to the town’s mayor.

Visitors are being asked to evacuate by noon Wednesday.

At least two people are dead in North Carolina and several others are injured following the storm.

Isaias made landfall on Ocean Isle Beach at 11:10 p.m. Monday as a Category 1 hurricane.

Tens of thousands of North Carolina residents are still without power.