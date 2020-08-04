Lewisville, King fire departments’ swift water rescue teams deployed to North Carolina coast

LEWISVILLE, N.C. — Swift water rescue teams from the Piedmont Triad are on standby near the North Carolina coast ready to respond to Hurricane Isaias.

Together the Lewisville and King Fire Departments deployed six team members to Roanoke Rapids, just north of Rocky Mount.

“You train and you think you are prepared, but just be prepared and I think they are they’ve got all the necessary tools, they got the qualifications, so be prepared to meet whatever challenge may come upon them,” Assistant Fire Chief David Kivett said.

The team of six loaded their boat on the trailer Monday afternoon, packed with life jackets, helmets and any other essential equipment to help them navigate the waters, and ultimately save lives.

“That’s part of the stuff the training goes through, how to deal with, how to retrieve somebody from trees or retrieving somebody from bushes, out of cars, all those things get practiced, but you are right, until you get in first-hand you are not really sure what’s going to take place,” Kivett said.

Team members spend the year training in neighborhood lakes, hitting the pool to meet require swim standards, and keeping up to date on how to operate a boat.

Requirements that have be met in order to answer the call for help.

“Most counties in the state have some type of swift water team. The challenge is that in events like this they have multiple rescues taking place simultaneously, so they can handle one or two rescues, but when you get six or eight rescues around the county that’s where the state tries to deploy other teams to assist,” Kivett said.