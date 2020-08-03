Hurricane Warnings issued for part of South, North Carolina coast as Tropical Storm Isaias drives up East Coast

Tropical Storm Isaias is expected to become a hurricane Monday on its approach to the Carolinas, according to the National Hurricane Center.

As of 5 a.m. Monday, the storm was about 115 miles east-southeast of Jacksonville, Florida, and 280 miles south-southwest of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. It is heading north at 9 mph.

Maximum sustained winds have reached 70 mph, just under the 74-mph requirement to be considered a Category 1 hurricane.

Forecasters say the storm may turn north and north-northeast as it speeds up later on Monday and Tuesday.

The center of Isaias is expected pass east of Georgia’s coast Monday morning before reaching South Carolina’s northeastern coast and North Carolina’s southern coast later in the day. NHC reports the storm is expected to regain hurricane strength before reaching the coast of the Carolinas.

Monday night, the eye of Isaias is forecasted to move inland over eastern North Carolina, when it will begin to weaken.

The storm will then continue along the East Coast’s mid-Atlantic states on Tuesday and the northeastern states Tuesday night.

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for Edisto Beach, South Carolina, to Cape Fear, North Carolina.

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:

– Cape Fear to Duck

– Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for South Santee River, South Carolina, to Surf City, North Carolina.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

– Flagler/Volusia county line, Florida, to South Santee River, South Carolina

– North of Surf City, North Carolina, to west of Watch Hill, Rhode Island

– Chesapeake Bay south of North Beach

– Tidal Potomac River south of Cobb Island

– Delaware Bay

– Long Island and Long Island Sound

– Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds

A Tropical Storm Watch is en effect for:

– Watch Hill, Rhode Island, to Stonington, Maine

– Martha’s Vineyard, Nantucket and Block Island

President Donald Trump approved North Carolina’s emergency declaration ahead of Tropical Storm Isaias making landfall along the East Coast, according to a statement from the White House.

The full statement is provided below:

Today, President Donald J. Trump declared that an emergency exists in the State of North Carolina and ordered Federal assistance to supplement State, tribal, and local response efforts due to the emergency conditions resulting from Hurricane Isaias beginning on July 31, 2020, and continuing.



The President’s action authorizes the Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), to coordinate all disaster relief efforts which have the purpose of alleviating the hardship and suffering caused by the emergency on the local population, and to provide appropriate assistance for required emergency measures, authorized under Title V of the Stafford Act, to save lives and to protect property and public health and safety, and to lessen or avert the threat of a catastrophe.



Public Assistance Category B emergency protective measures, limited to direct Federal assistance and reimbursement for mass care including evacuation and shelter support, will be provided for the counties of Beaufort, Bertie, Brunswick, Camden, Carteret, Chowan, Craven, Currituck, Dare, Duplin, Gates, Hertford, Hyde, Jones, Lenoir, Martin, New Hanover, Onslow, Pamlico, Pasquotank, Pender, Perquimans, Pitt, Tyrrell, and Washington.



Public Assistance Category B emergency protective measures, limited to direct Federal assistance, will be provided for the counties of Alamance, Alexander, Alleghany, Anson, Ashe, Avery, Bladen, Buncombe, Burke, Cabarrus, Caldwell, Caswell, Catawba, Chatham, Cherokee, Clay, Cleveland, Columbus, Cumberland, Davidson, Davie, Durham, Edgecombe, Forsyth, Franklin, Gaston, Graham, Granville, Greene, Guilford, Halifax, Harnett, Haywood, Henderson, Hoke, Iredell, Jackson, Johnston, Lee, Lincoln, Macon, Madison, McDowell, Mecklenburg, Mitchell, Montgomery, Moore, Nash, Northampton, Orange, Person, Polk, Randolph, Richmond, Robeson, Rockingham, Rowan, Rutherford, Sampson, Scotland, Stanly, Stokes, Surry, Swain, Transylvania, Union, Vance, Wake, Warren, Watauga, Wayne, Wilkes, Wilson, Yadkin, and Yancey and the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians.



Pete Gaynor, Administrator, FEMA, Department of Homeland Security, named Elizabeth Turner as the Federal Coordinating Officer for Federal recovery operations in the affected areas.

