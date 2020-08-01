Hurricane Isaias remains category 1 with 85 mph winds, expected to bring heavy rains to NC early next week

Follow the storm with the FOX8 Hurricane Tracker here.

HERE IS WHAT YOU NEED IN YOUR HURRICANE KIT

Hurricane Isaias remains a category 1 hurricane, according to the National Hurricane Center.

As of the Saturday 8 a.m. advisory, the storm is about 20 miles east of Andros Island in the Bahamas moving northwest at 12 mph.

It has maximum sustained winds of 85 mph.

“It is expected to maintain hurricane strength, briefly becoming a category 2 storm as it brushes past the Bahamas,” FOX8 Meteorologist Emily Byrd said.

Isaias will produce heavy rains and potentially life-threatening flash flooding, especially in low-lying and poorly drained areas, across south to east-central Florida and across the Carolinas to the mid-Atlantic.

Minor river flooding is possible across portions of the Carolinas and into Virginia early next week.

Governor Roy Cooper declared a State of Emergency in North Carolina on Friday in preparation for Hurricane Isaias.

North Carolinians could be most impacted by the storm on Monday and Tuesday due to heavy rains and rip currents along the coast, Cooper said.

As of right now, it appears likely that we could see some rain Monday and Tuesday in the Piedmont.

This rain will be both from Isaias and from a cold front/upper trough that will be close by.

This rainfall could range from less than an inch to a few inches west to east.

“As Isaias approaches the southeastern tip of Florida late Saturday, it will slow down and begin to turn to the north,” Byrd said. “It will slowly work its way toward the Florida/Georgia line through the day Sunday as a minimal, Category 1 hurricane. Monday is when the Carolina beaches will feel the brunt of Isaias with tropical storm-force wind gusts being felt through the day along with periods of heavy rain. The extreme eastern Outer Banks may briefly experience hurricane-force winds, though most of the stronger winds will remain on the east side of Isaias’ center. In the Piedmont, we may feel very little effect from Isaias. We are expecting scattered showers and a few thunderstorms with a steady breeze out of the east-northeast Monday. Highs will be in the mid-80’s.”

By Tuesday, conditions will rapidly improve as Isaias zips up to the northeast.

Related: Watch FOX8’s special presentation: Hurricane Ready 2020

A Hurricane Watch has been issued for portions of the Florida east coast.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

Boca Raton to the Volusia/Flagler County line in Florida

Northwestern Bahamas

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

Hallandale Beach to south of Boca Raton, Florida

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

North of Ocean Reef to south of Boca Raton, Florida

Lake Okeechobee