Here’s the difference between a Hurricane Watch and Hurricane Warning

Tropical Storm Isaias is expected to make landfall along the North Carolina coast this week.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for north of Surf City to Duck, North Carolina, and A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Jupiter Inlet, Florida to Surf City.

Here’s the difference between a Hurricane Watch and Warning and a Tropical Storm Watch and Warning, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Tropical Storm Watch: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are possible within the specified coastal area within 48 hours.

Tropical Storm Warning: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are expected somewhere within the specified coastal area within 36 hours.

Hurricane Watch: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are possible within the specified coastal area. Because hurricane preparedness activities become difficult once winds reach tropical storm force, the hurricane watch is issued 48 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.

Hurricane Warning: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are expected somewhere within the specified coastal area. Because hurricane preparedness activities become difficult once winds reach tropical storm force, the hurricane warning is issued 36 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.