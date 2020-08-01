Mandatory evacuation order issued for visitors, residents of Hatteras Island ahead of Hurricane Iasias

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WVEC) — A state of emergency has been issued for Dare County, officials said on Saturday.

A mandatory evacuation has been ordered for visitors of Hatteras Island as part of the state of emergency declaration.

The mandatory evacuation starts at noon.

The evacuation order is for Evacuation Zone A, which covers all areas of Hatteras Island, including Hatteras Village, Rodanthe, Waves, Salvo, Avon, Buxton, Frisco.

Residents and property owners of Hatteras Island will have to evacuate Sunday when a mandatory order goes into effect at 6 a.m.

Officials urge residents to evacuate all personal belongings, secure their property and make necessary preparations.

Visitors are asked to follow instructions from their property management company.