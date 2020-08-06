Death toll rises, mass power outages after storm destruction

WINDSOR, N.C. (AP) — At least nine people were killed as Tropical Storm Isaias battered the U.S. East Coast with rain and fierce winds after making landfall as a hurricane in North Carolina.

Millions of people were without power on Wednesday after felled trees downed power lines. The vast outages have prompted the governors of New York and Connecticut to call for investigations into how utilities responded to the storm.

Among those who died was a 5-year-old girl with autism who authorities believe was swept away by floodwaters in the creek behind her house.

Two people also died in North Carolina when Isaias spun off a tornado that struck a mobile home park.